6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $575,000

The last year made many of us realize the desire for not only space from busy 'city life' but also within the walls of our own homes. Welcome to 10400 US Highway 10 East located just outside of Missoula City proper. This charming home is perched on a bluff and boasts just over 2 acres of land with no HOA or Covenants. You are met with a large entry patio with well established flowering vines and a designated hot tub niche that is currently occupied by a quintessential porch swing. An additional deck runs the entire length of the East side of the home and contains direct access to the mudroom. This mudroom is the perfect place to keep winter gear ready for fun, whether sledding on the property or skiing the slopes.