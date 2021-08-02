 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $585,000

Amazing location in the Rose Park Area - minutes away from the University of Montana and Downtown. Steps away from a grocery store and restaurants. This spacious 6 bed/4 bath home has an open plan with wood floors and carpet throughout. The main floor has a great kitchen, living room(with gas fireplace), dining room, a bedroom and bathroom. The basement level includes a bonus kitchen, a large rec room, and 2 bedrooms. Upstairs includes a large bright primary bedroom with attached bathroom and two additional bedrooms on this floor. The outdoor space is low-maintenance with a large covered front porch for relaxing on long summer days and a more private shaded back porch off the dining area.Call Laurie at 406-203-2525 or your real estate professional.

