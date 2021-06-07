 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000

6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000

6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000

It's rare you come across a home with a variety of living options. This home is already designed for two separate living spaces, but will also function well as one large residence. Situated on half an acre, with mature landscaping and fully (privacy) fenced backyard. This 6 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home has so much to offer! The main level includes all living essentials; 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms (with wide hallways and doors). The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a double sink vanity, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The main level living room, dining area and kitchen are all one large open space with vaulted ceilings. In this open space is an abundance of windows allowing for optimal natural light. View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News