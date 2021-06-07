6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000

It's rare you come across a home with a variety of living options. This home is already designed for two separate living spaces, but will also function well as one large residence. Situated on half an acre, with mature landscaping and fully (privacy) fenced backyard. This 6 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home has so much to offer! The main level includes all living essentials; 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms (with wide hallways and doors). The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a double sink vanity, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The main level living room, dining area and kitchen are all one large open space with vaulted ceilings. In this open space is an abundance of windows allowing for optimal natural light. View More