6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $719,900

Stylish | Spacious | Bright | Perhaps you've been patiently looking for the right home in Missoula's frenetic and competitive real estate market. Perhaps you value natural light, a roomy floor plan, or panoramic city and mountain views? Well, if this is the case, your wait may be over. 210 West Artemos Drive offers all of these features and so much more! This wonderful home also includes a main floor owner's suite with a walk-out deck and en suite, a personal gym/wellness room, mostly level 0.247 acre lot, detached two-car garage, lower-level recreation room, new appliances, and even an interior woodworking/shop space. The owners have left a very personal touch on this property but there is still room for the new owners to leave their mark on this stylish and very special home.