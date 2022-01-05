Stylish | Spacious | Bright | Perhaps you've been patiently looking for the right home in Missoula's frenetic and competitive real estate market. Perhaps you value natural light, a roomy floor plan, or panoramic city and mountain views? Well, if this is the case, your wait may be over. 210 West Artemos Drive offers all of these features and so much more! This wonderful home also includes a main floor owner's suite with a walk-out deck and en suite, a personal gym/wellness room, mostly level 0.247 acre lot, detached two-car garage, lower-level recreation room, new appliances, and even an interior woodworking/shop space. The owners have left a very personal touch on this property but there is still room for the new owners to leave their mark on this stylish and very special home.
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $719,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An updated lawsuit regarding the Marshall Mountain purchase has been filed against the Doering family, the former owners of the property.
Jordan K. Graves, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one count of sexual assault involving a minor and one count of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies.
"God's Country," a feature film based on a short story by Missoula author James Lee Burke will premiere at Sundance Film Festival next month with Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld”) in the lead role.
At some locations, such as Starrbuds on Broadway Street, lines formed prior to opening on Saturday morning.
A Missoula man was arrested on suspicion of slashing vehicle tires all around town Wednesday morning and holding a knife to a woman's throat.
First Night Missoula
Despite the fact county crews cleared downed trees and removed a gate, public access to the remote Hughes Creek road remains blocked after the landowner placed a large excavator on the roadway.
Six new city councilors, three municipal judges and the mayor were all sworn in on Monday afternoon at city council chambers.
MISSOULA — Josh Wright is proud of his image as a blue-collar pipe welder from small-town Montana.
This school year is Paxson Elementary School’s 100th birthday.