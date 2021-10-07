 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $740,000

6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $740,000

6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $740,000

Great home on 7.96+/- acres just minutes from Missoula! 4,800+/- square feet of living space with a spacious kitchen, stone gas fireplace, dual vanity master bath, 6 bedrooms (3 upstairs, 3 downstairs), 3 baths (2 upstairs, 1 downstairs),, a massive full daylight basement, 2-car attached garage, and upper patio, perfect for enjoying warm Montana days and beautiful sunsets. Kitchen includes double wall oven and a separate flattop stove. Master bedroom features ensuite bath with double vanities. A/C window units, in-floor heating and natural gas forced air. Call John McNulty at 406-880-7355, or your real estate professional, to schedule a showing today!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News