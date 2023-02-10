Make sure you secure your home in one of the last available lots in the Invermere Phase 3 sub division. This sought after community is one of the only new sub divisions that allow for an exterior matching shop and designated parking pad for an RV/Boat. The stylish new home will be built by Beauchamp Construction. It will feature all the comforts of modern living: solid surface countertops, custom cabinets, pantry, a large kitchen island, under cabinet lighting, fire place, huge windows, LVP flooring, 9 ft ceilings, and a tray ceiling in the Owner's suite, with a tiled shower and double vanity. The exterior features high efficiency windows, LP siding and A/C.