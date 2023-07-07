Welcome to 7003 Max Dr this fantastic corner lot home with a both covered deck to enjoy the views and covered patio for your morning sunshine. This home has a lot to offer the new owner with a great mud room with built in lockers off the two car garage, primary suite, second bedroom or office, large family room, kitchen and dining room all on the main level. Walk out basement gives in a lot of natural light and has four additional bedrooms, laundry and family room. Just a few extra; back patio has been wired for a hot tub, central vacuum system, tankless hot water heater, both hot and cold water spicket in the garage, no stairs to the main entrance, gas fireplace on the main level and an electric fireplace downstairs, gated back deck for a little safety and pets can stay in the yard. Come take a look.
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $834,999
