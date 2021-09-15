Great home on 7.96+/- acres just minutes from Missoula! 4,800+/- square feet of living space with a spacious kitchen, stone gas fireplace, dual vanity master bath, 6 bedrooms (3 upstairs, 3 downstairs), 3 baths (2 upstairs, 1 downstairs),, a massive full daylight basement, 2-car attached garage, and upper patio, perfect for enjoying warm Montana days and beautiful sunsets. Kitchen includes double wall oven and a separate flattop stove. Master bedroom features ensuite bath with double vanities. A/C window units, in-floor heating and natural gas forced air. Call John McNulty at 406-880-7355, or your real estate professional, to schedule a showing today!
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $850,000
