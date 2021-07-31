6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $875,000

Tucked in, quite comfortably, within the heart of Missoula's beloved McCormick Park/Riverfront Historic District, the c. 1920, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath residence located at 714 South 3rd Street West offers a fine example of early 20th Century Folk Victorian Architecture: Straight forward lines, covered front and side verandas, and scalloped detailing that adds visual interest and historical context. In 2019 the original garage was deconstructed, salvaging sheets of corrugated metal and well-aged lumber; elements that now adorn the exterior of the 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Contemporary Carriage House known as 712 S. 3rd Street W., whose base offers an impressive 2-Car, extended-bay, sheet-rocked and heated garage, along with two adjunct parking pads along the paved alleyway access.