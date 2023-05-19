This beautiful home built by Hughes Construction is almost complete! You'll find 3,824 sqft, 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & a tremendous amount of storage space inside this well designed home. The main level welcomes you with an open dining room, kitchen & living room with vaulted ceilings. The laundry room is located just off the double car garage. There are 4 bedrooms, including the master on the main floor. The master bathroom has a deep walk-in shower, separate toilet room & a great walk-in closet. Downstairs has the best open area with a rough-in wet bar feature to be added in later, if desired. The basement level has 2 bedrooms & another full bathroom. Enjoy some of the best views of Missoula right from the back deck. The yard will be landscaped with underground sprinklers. Come see this beautiful home!
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $930,000
