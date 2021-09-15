 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

7 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

7 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

Large home with attached garage on quarter acre plus lot in the Lewis & Clark neighborhood. Property features plenty of space both inside and out. Main level includes bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry. Lower level includes storage, family room with walk out, and additional non-conforming bedrooms and bonus rooms. Call Jen Clement at 406.360.9849, or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect
Local News

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect

Kevin W. Sandberg, 59, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News