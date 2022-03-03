 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $665,000

Welcome to your new home in the historic and highly desirable West Side neighborhood in Missoula, MT! This stately home has plenty of room for any group and is turn-key ready for you to move right in! On arrival you'll be impressed with the ample parking, big fenced yard with custom kennel, and money saving solar energy system! Once inside you'll be welcomed by the fresh, clean, and bright nature of the home and the great open floor plan. On the main level are the open concept kitchen/living/dining rooms, an office/legal bedroom, and full bath. Downstairs is an awesome family/flex space complete with a bar and entertainment area, as well as another legal bedroom and half bath. Upstairs are the remaining 5 bedrooms and bath, all with great closets! Don't let this one slip away, call today!

