Welcome to 5878 Haugan Drive, a place where you can enjoy the countryside while having a quick commute to town and ton of amenities at your fingertips! This spacious 7 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,000 square foot home is situated on 4.58 acres in Lower Miller Creek. This home offers an attached 2 car garage with an adjoining mudroom, and a detached 2 car garage and shop for additional parking and work space. You will be greeted by vaulted ceilings on the main level and a large living room area, equipped with a gas fireplace. Also featured with this home is a breakfast nook, dining room, and second large living room, creating ample space for entertaining. Outside you will find a convenient garden space, as well as an orchard of apricot, pear, apple and walnut trees. View More
7 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900
