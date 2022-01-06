This amazing university district home has been remodeled, and is being ran as a very successful VRBO. Home offers 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and comes fully furnished. With 2 stories and a basement, this home provides all the room you need for large gatherings. The interior of this home offers quartz counters, laminate wood and original hardwood flooring, stainless appliances in the kitchen, pine accents, a grand picture window in the living room and tile showers in the modern updated bathrooms. The exterior of this property has a privacy fenced yard and a covered back porch making for a great place to entertain guests. Would make a great family home or keep it as a successful income property.
7 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $835,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite the fact county crews cleared downed trees and removed a gate, public access to the remote Hughes Creek road remains blocked after the landowner placed a large excavator on the roadway.
Jordan K. Graves, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one count of sexual assault involving a minor and one count of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies.
At some locations, such as Starrbuds on Broadway Street, lines formed prior to opening on Saturday morning.
The Montana Nurses Association is alleging the hospital failed to fully pay 257 of its nurses for multiple pay periods in December, with some missing up to $4,500 in wages.
The strong winds, low-teens temperature and steady snow Wednesday night prompted a High avalanche warning from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center on Thursday morning.
Officials encourage people to only drive if absolutely necessary, buckle up and be vigilant about changing weather.
MISSOULA — Josh Wright is proud of his image as a blue-collar pipe welder from small-town Montana.
Six new city councilors, three municipal judges and the mayor were all sworn in on Monday afternoon at city council chambers.
Rio Don Beierle, 25, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery in October. Five years of his 10-year sentence were suspended.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Jan 5, 2022.