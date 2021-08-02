 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $859,900

This amazing university district home has been remodeled, and is being ran as a very successful VRBO. Home offers 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and comes fully furnished. With 2 stories and a basement, this home provides all the room you need for large gatherings. The interior of this home offers quartz counters, laminate wood and original hardwood flooring, stainless appliances in the kitchen, pine accents, a grand picture window in the living room and tile showers in the modern updated bathrooms. The exterior of this property has a privacy fenced yard and a covered back porch making for a great place to entertain guests. Would make a great family home or keep it as a successful income property.

