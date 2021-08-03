8 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $15,750,000

Offered for sale is a magnificent 105+ acre property overlooking Missoula, MT on the South Hills. With two nice homes and few fences, this rare piece of land is something to be cherished. Just minutes from shopping, hospitals, trails, and all that Missoula offers, this family ranch is ready for a new owner to appreciate all of the amenities a property like this offers. In these crazy times of uncertainty and overcrowded cities, this rare safe haven offers all of the privacy and ''Big Sky'' panoramic views you could ever hope for. Western Montana's mild climate is suitable for self-sustained living, and this special sanctuary offers more than enough space for large gardens, farm animals including horses, as well as a wide complement of wildlife that frequents the property.