Stunning valley and mountain views from this luxury 8BR 4.5 bath home. Downhill lot, cul de sac street. Step down living room features extraordinary cathedral type window, providing breathtaking, unobstructed views of mountains and valley. Gas fireplace, built in shelving are also living room features. Over 5,000 sq ft of quality finished living area. 2 decks, large patio area, underground sprinklers, fenced parklike backyard with terracing, mature trees including a variety of fruit trees. Oversized 3 car garage. 5 bedrooms on the upper level with private master on the main, 2 lower bedrooms. Master bath has dual sinks, large jetted tub with tile surround and separate shower. Main floor office/could be 9th bedroom.
8 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $939,000
