8 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $950,000

8 bedroom 4.5 bathroom property in a premier Lewis and Clark location right across from the elementary school and half block from a park. Attached garage was converted (with permits) to 800 sq ft additional living space. Basement is also built out with additional living space. The garage conversion would make a great short term rental (Missoula laws currently allow) and so would the basement space. Over 4000 total finished sq ft. Consider living in the original 4 bedroom house and renting out space for additional income or all can be one big home. Master bedroom is on the main level. Heated by a gas boiler system. Professional photos to be added soon. Showings available Friday the 8th and Sat the 9th 11 am to 1 pm only. Listed by KC Hart.

