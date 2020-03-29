A tough few days, and about to get more difficult

Last week, Montana experienced its first death from COVID-19. Jim Tomlin, 77, of Bull Lake south of Troy, died on Thursday, 7 minutes after Gov. Steve Bullock announced a stay-at-home order for the state’s residents.

His son, G. Scott Tomlin, was gracious enough to talk with Missoulian reporter Matt Neuman, recounting one of the saddest things about this horrible disease — that its victims die alone. And he issued a grim warning: “To think this virus is not going to affect you is a misnomer. You will know someone who dies from this.”

Logically, I knew he was right. Emotionally, I wanted him to be wrong. But on Sunday the state’s second death was announced and then, late Sunday night, came a report of a third and with it the wrenching sense of what Montana is in for. Our hearts go out to their families.