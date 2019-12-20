Kim Briggeman started working for the Missoulian in 1974 and spent more than 25 years in the sports department. He’s on the news side now, covering transportation, outlying communities and general topics. His Missoula Rewound history column appears Mondays.
Editor's note:
Look for Missoulian reporters' top five favorite stories from the year — and the reasons the pieces rose to the top — in these last days of 2019 and first days of 2020. The online stories have links to the original favorites in case you missed them.