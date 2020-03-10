21 acres with over 100’ of Middle Burnt Fork Creek frontage

$1,750,000

Situated on 21 acres with over 100 feet of Middle Burnt Fork Creek frontage and amazing Bitterroot Mountain and Valley views this warm and inviting three year old custom home captures Western Montana Living at its best! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 5700 sq ft, oversized 3 car garage. Large exposed beams throughout the open-formal floor plan give this a rustic feel while features including subway tile in the kitchen, Thermador appliances, custom tile throughout the bathrooms, zero entry glass walled shower and a linear fireplace in the master give the home a modern touch. Large sliding glass doors and windows lead to unobstructed views and a full length deck with outdoor fireplace and kitchen. Bar downstairs in the large family room along with a workout room and additional extra storage area.