An advanced birding workshop is scheduled for February, March and April. The workshop will include seven sessions on Thursday evenings from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Office, 3201 Spurgin Road.

Each session will be devoted to one bird group. The date, subject and presenter of each session are as follows:

Feb. 20: "Gulls," Dan Casey.

Feb. 27: "Owls," Matt Larson.

March 12: "Flycatchers," Steve Flood.

March 19: "Shorebirds," Jim Brown.

March 26: "Sparrows," Larry Weeks.

April 2: "Forest birds," Jim Sparks.

April 9: "Raptors," Larry Weeks.

You may attend a single session, any combination of sessions or all seven. The cost will be $15 per session or $70 for all seven. Bring cash or check made payable to Five Valleys Audubon Society to class.

To sign up, contact Larry Weeks at 549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com.

