Advanced Birding Workshop

Advanced Birding Workshop

Birding class

An advanced birding workshop is scheduled for February, March and April. The workshop will include seven sessions on Thursday evenings from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Office, 3201 Spurgin Road.

Each session will be devoted to one bird group. The date, subject and presenter of each session are as follows:

Feb. 20: "Gulls," Dan Casey.

Feb. 27: "Owls," Matt Larson.

March 12: "Flycatchers," Steve Flood.

March 19: "Shorebirds," Jim Brown.

March 26: "Sparrows," Larry Weeks.

April 2: "Forest birds," Jim Sparks.

April 9: "Raptors," Larry Weeks.

You may attend a single session, any combination of sessions or all seven. The cost will be $15 per session or $70 for all seven. Bring cash or check made payable to Five Valleys Audubon Society to class.

To sign up, contact Larry Weeks at 549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing: MARY HAGESTAD (MT)

Missing: MARY HAGESTAD (MT)

  • Updated

MARY HAGESTAD, Age Now: 16, Missing: 12/21/2019. Missing From BILLINGS, MT. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Billings Police Departme…

Court records: Inmate's colonoscopy yields heroin
Crime

Court records: Inmate's colonoscopy yields heroin

A 42-year-old inmate at the county jail was charged with a felony last week after a colonoscopy yielded heroin he had worried might not pass through his digestive tract, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County District Court.

UM police: two Missoula burglaries attempted
Missoula

UM police: two Missoula burglaries attempted

University of Montana police alerted campus to two attempted burglaries this week, with residents in UM housing reporting men trying to open locked doors to their homes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News