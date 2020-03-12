All-day field trip to Lee Metcalf NWR with Five Valleys Audubon

Five Valleys Audubon will host an all-day field trip to Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge to look for migratory birds will be held Saturday, March 28.

Meet in the northwest corner of the University of Montana Adams Center Parking Lot (Parking Lot P) at 7:50 a.m. and carpool from there. Bring money to reimburse your driver for fuel costs. Or meet at the Lee Metcalf NWR Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m.

Field trip will involve two miles of hiking on fairly level trails. Dress in layers. Indoor restrooms at the Refuge headquarters are not available on weekends. Outhouses are available at the Wildlife Viewing Area which we will visit during the afternoon walk.

Contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com.

