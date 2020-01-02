LIBBY — Libby Hostel will sponsor an animal and bird tracking class beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. The group will gather at the Kootenai Mercantile building at 316 California Ave., and enjoy a practical classroom lecture of approximately 45 minutes on the topics of spotting wildlife, and observing and identifying tracks and sign of local mammals and birds. The group will then head to private land field locations where they will take short hikes of less than one mile round trip to interpret tracks and sign. The participants will also be visiting some roadside stop and hop areas to scan for wildlife and examine tracking scenarios. Class will wrap up at 3 p.m.
Folks are asked to come prepared for a field day, dressed properly for conditions, with hats, gloves, winter boots, snowshoes, ski or trekking poles, lunch, water, and snacks. Additionally, group members should come with full gas tanks, binoculars, cameras, a measuring tape, and a pocket field guide. Participants are asked to pay a minimal fee of $30 dollars per person payable to the sponsoring group. The tour leader, Brian Baxter has education and extensive field experience in wildlife research.
For more information and to sign up, contact Baster at b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154.