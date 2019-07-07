Ronald and Nancy (Remmel) Typinski celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 5. They were married July 5, 1969, at the Central Christian Church in Great Falls. They met when Nancy was teaching in Great Falls and Ron was in the USAF stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base.
They moved to Missoula where Ron taught sixth grade at Hawthorne School. Ron taught for 16 years and then worked for the USPS for 20 years, retiring in 2010. Nancy taught for 33 years and retired in 2012. One highlight of their careers was teaching in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. It gave them the opportunity to make many friends while traveling around the world. They kept their house in Missoula, knowing that they would come back to retire.