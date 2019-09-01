Richard and Carol Walker of Missoula celebrated 40 years of marriage on Aug. 9, 2019. They have five children, David (Sandy) Walker, Deanne (Bob) Kulakowski, Dianne (Phil Chambers) Babas, Dawn (Gregg Letourneau) Walker, Chris (Jennifer) Demmons. They have 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
After they both retired from the U.S. Forest Service, they have enjoyed traveling across the country to visit family and friends. They also enjoy doing many things together which include cooking and fishing the many beautiful lakes of Montana. Their family feels very blessed to have such wonderful parents and grandparents.