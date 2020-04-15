Births for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Births for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
births stockimage

Hyla Hettickk, Missoula, girl, April 6

Mackensie and Chris Smith, Missoula, girl, April 8

Hillary and Logan, Missoula, boy, April 8

Frances T.E.I. Najera, Missoula, girl, April 7

Bailey Pate and Colton Pastian, Missoula, girl, April 8

Elizabeth Brooklyn Thurman and Jacob Charles Thurman, Missoula, girl, April 8

Sheresica Jean Miller and Richard Nathaniel Miller, Twin Bridges, girl, April 11

Tiffanee E. Galloway and Keenan R. Galloway, Stevensville, girl, April 13

Lindsey Flint and Andrew Weed, Missoula, girl, April 11

Brittany and Reggie Tilleman, Missoula, girl, April 11

Erica and Michael Schwenk, Philipsburg, girl, April 5

Kayla Jenkins and Seth Moberly, Stevensville, girl, April 5

Brooke Hagler and Austin Patterson, Clinton, boy, March 24

Scarlett Benchley and Todd Skelton, Brandon, Florida, girl, March 24

Jaclyn Summers and Brandon Wilson, Missoula, March 26

Gillian Alishia Barnaby and Antoine Paul LaChance, St. Ignatius, boy, March 31

Catherine and Justin Singleterry, Stevensville, twins, boy and girl, April 9

Brianne Moline and Ryan Knutson, Missoula, boy, April 11

Jamie and Harley Lathrop, Stevensville, girl, April 13

Joycedein and Joshua Jones, Lolo, boy, April 13

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News