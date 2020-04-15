Births for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Hyla Hettickk, Missoula, girl, April 6
Mackensie and Chris Smith, Missoula, girl, April 8
Hillary and Logan, Missoula, boy, April 8
Frances T.E.I. Najera, Missoula, girl, April 7
Bailey Pate and Colton Pastian, Missoula, girl, April 8
Elizabeth Brooklyn Thurman and Jacob Charles Thurman, Missoula, girl, April 8
Sheresica Jean Miller and Richard Nathaniel Miller, Twin Bridges, girl, April 11
Tiffanee E. Galloway and Keenan R. Galloway, Stevensville, girl, April 13
Lindsey Flint and Andrew Weed, Missoula, girl, April 11
Brittany and Reggie Tilleman, Missoula, girl, April 11
Erica and Michael Schwenk, Philipsburg, girl, April 5
Kayla Jenkins and Seth Moberly, Stevensville, girl, April 5
Brooke Hagler and Austin Patterson, Clinton, boy, March 24
Scarlett Benchley and Todd Skelton, Brandon, Florida, girl, March 24
Jaclyn Summers and Brandon Wilson, Missoula, March 26
Gillian Alishia Barnaby and Antoine Paul LaChance, St. Ignatius, boy, March 31
Catherine and Justin Singleterry, Stevensville, twins, boy and girl, April 9
Brianne Moline and Ryan Knutson, Missoula, boy, April 11
Jamie and Harley Lathrop, Stevensville, girl, April 13
Joycedein and Joshua Jones, Lolo, boy, April 13
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!