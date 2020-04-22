Births for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Marie Torres and Nathan Christianson, Lolo, boy, April 7
Mariah Cantwell-Metcalfe and Timothy Michael Metcalfe, Helena, boy, April 14
Melissa and Michael Rausch, Lolo, boy, April 15
Jamie and Bryce Daniel, Missoula, girl, April 15
Amanda and Jerrad Jacobson, Missoula, girl, April 16
Tonya and Valance Lausch, Stevensville, girl, April 16
Morgan and Travis Jeppesen, St. Ignatius, boy, April 16
Jacqueline Marshall-Cox and Grant Cox, Stevensville, boy, April 16
Greta Bates and Tyler Andrews, Missoula, girl, April 13
Karinna and Justin Blodgett, Missoula, boy, April 17
Kaemyn and Tyler Long, Missoula, girl, April 17
Devlin and Jacob Browne, Missoula, boy, April 16
Stefanie and Kevin Krasovich, Missoula, boy, April 17
Erin and Dillon McLeod, Lolo, boy, April 18
Mackenzie and Christopher Clark, Lolo, girl, April 18
Alyson and Travis Booher, Missoula, boy, April 19
Lily Darakjy and Mathew Anglen, Missoula, girl, April 17
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!