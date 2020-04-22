Births for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Births for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Marie Torres and Nathan Christianson, Lolo, boy, April 7

Mariah Cantwell-Metcalfe and Timothy Michael Metcalfe, Helena, boy, April 14

Melissa and Michael Rausch, Lolo, boy, April 15

Jamie and Bryce Daniel, Missoula, girl, April 15

Amanda and Jerrad Jacobson, Missoula, girl, April 16

Tonya and Valance Lausch, Stevensville, girl, April 16

Morgan and Travis Jeppesen, St. Ignatius, boy, April 16

Jacqueline Marshall-Cox and Grant Cox, Stevensville, boy, April 16

Greta Bates and Tyler Andrews, Missoula, girl, April 13

Karinna and Justin Blodgett, Missoula, boy, April 17

Kaemyn and Tyler Long, Missoula, girl, April 17

Devlin and Jacob Browne, Missoula, boy, April 16

Stefanie and Kevin Krasovich, Missoula, boy, April 17

Erin and Dillon McLeod, Lolo, boy, April 18

Mackenzie and Christopher Clark, Lolo, girl, April 18

Alyson and Travis Booher, Missoula, boy, April 19

Lily Darakjy and Mathew Anglen, Missoula, girl, April 17

