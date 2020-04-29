Births for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Births for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Kyla Hettick, Missoula, girl, April 6

Jessica and Travis Hals, Alberton, girl, April 22

Tiffany and Dallin Lind, Missoula, girl, April 22

Victoria and Andrew Hafliger, Missoula, girl, April 23

Aidan and Easton Purchio, Missoula, boy, April 25

Samantha Thompson and Travis Hilliard, Lolo, girl, April 24

Brittany and Nyqolas Gillingham, St. Ignatius, boy, April 24

Brooke O'neel and Joshua Moore, Superior, girl, April 27

Christine Tutty Johnson and Justin W. Johnson, Huson, girl, April 26

