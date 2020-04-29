Births for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Kyla Hettick, Missoula, girl, April 6
Jessica and Travis Hals, Alberton, girl, April 22
Tiffany and Dallin Lind, Missoula, girl, April 22
Victoria and Andrew Hafliger, Missoula, girl, April 23
Aidan and Easton Purchio, Missoula, boy, April 25
Samantha Thompson and Travis Hilliard, Lolo, girl, April 24
Brittany and Nyqolas Gillingham, St. Ignatius, boy, April 24
Brooke O'neel and Joshua Moore, Superior, girl, April 27
Christine Tutty Johnson and Justin W. Johnson, Huson, girl, April 26
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!