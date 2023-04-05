Births for Wednesday, April 5 Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amber and William Chilton, Florence, boy, March 31Coral Rae Higuera and Merrill LaMoine Jessop, Victor, boy, March 30Alexandra and Walter Bowden, Missoula, boy, April 4 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ethnology Medicine Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births for Wednesday, March 29 Births for Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Births for Wednesday, March 15 Births for Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Births for Wednesday, March 8 Births for Wednesday, March 8, 2023.