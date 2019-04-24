{{featured_button_text}}
births stockimage

April and Ross Irwin, Lolo, boy, April 16

Julie and Joseph Tomlanovich, Clinton, boy, April 16

Toni Lee Rentschler, Missoula, boy, April 15

Rebekah and Christopher Bishop, North Bend and Brookings, Oregon, girl, April 17

Kara C. Webster and Austin B. Relic, Missoula, girl, April 4

Echo Hammons and Matthew Andra, Hamilton, girl, April 2

VaDonna Lausch and Kendrick Musick, Missoula, boy, April 7

Cassandra Welsh and Matthew Welsh, Hamilton, girl, March 29

Bonnie and Anthony Brown, Missoula, boy, April 1

Shelby and Damian Guzman, Missoula, boy, April 2

Breanna and Jace Burrier, Hall, girl, April 4

Ericka Teigen and Stephen Bryant, Missoula, boy, April 18

Libby and Jake Newman, Missoula, boy, April 22

Kelsey Ellis and Mitch Brester, Missoula, girl, April 22

Daisy Gergen-Vaima'a and Clayton Malatore Jr., Arlee, girl, April 21

Theresa and Seth Simons, Missoula, boy, April 20

Sophia and Brandon Dalton, Missoula, boy, April 20

Annie and David Schroeder, Salmon, Idaho, girl, April 20

Megan Hoetger and Josh Porter, Stevensville, boy, April 18

Bethany and Ryan Applegate, Missoula, boy, April 16

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags