births stockimage

Tara and Myles Rowe, Missoula, girl, Aug. 6

Kaitlen Gregoire and Allen White, Hamilton, boy, Aug. 7

Lisa and Kevin Wilson, Missoula, boy, Aug. 8

Rachel Nellie DePuy, Salt Lake City, Utah, boy, Aug. 9

Angel Clark and Shane Rowe, Florence, girl, Aug. 9

Christina and Jason Nuckolls, Missoula, boy, Aug. 11

