Births for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Jenna and Spencer McCorkel, Missoula, girl, Aug. 11
Elizabeth and Kenneth Hackathorn Jr., Florence, boy, Aug. 12
Andrea Nickisch and Michael Mattox, Forsyth/Billings, boy, Aug. 12
Sara Fortney and Andy DiSalvatore, Lolo, boy, Aug. 12
Emily and Brandon Kittle, Missoula, girl, Aug. 10
Shelly Day Rider and Shannon Comes at Night, Missoula, boy, July 15
Brittany West and Josh Marquardt, Huson, girl, Aug. 7
Navalle Granger and Vose Babcock IV, Missoula, boy, Aug. 6
Kya-Rae Arthur and Terrance Cleveland, Arlee, twins, boy and girl, Aug. 6
Tavi McGregor and Sean Keeble, Missoula, girl, Aug. 3
Scherryl and AJ Rulison, Missoula, boy, Aug. 4
Jayla Wells and Caleb Monroe, Browning, girl, Aug. 1
Angel Clark and Shane Rowe, Florence, girl, July 27
Jenna and Chad Benson, Missoula, boy, Aug. 14
Megan and Brett Brauer, Missoula, boy, Aug. 14
Cassandra and Cody Lambert, Missoula, boy, Aug. 15
Lacey and Bryant Eaton, Trout Creek, boy, Aug. 16
Larissa Walker and Alex Welander, Missoula, girl, Aug. 16
Rachael Fleming and Saige Taylor, Missoula, boy, Aug. 14
