Brittney Brubaker and Richard Corcoran III, Missoula, boy, Dec. 6
Marlyce and Michael Anderson, Missoula, girl, Dec. 8
Katie and Joey Magelssen, Frenchtown, boy, Dec. 6
Mia and Christopher Sutton, Victor, girl, Dec. 10
Lauren and Noah Willitz, Missoula, boy, Dec. 10
Chris and Callie Woodman, Missoula, boy, Dec. 10
Virginia Pauley and Ryan Reid, Stevensville, twin girls, Nov. 26
Nicole Knight and Logan Carman, Frenchtown, boy, Nov. 27
Elizabeth Ann Taylor and Wayne Michael Joseph Spotted Blanket, Victor, boy, Nov. 28
Celene Roose and Austin Jensen, Missoula, girl, Dec. 2
Sarah Knobel-Butterworth and Jared Butterworth, Missoula, boy, Dec. 12
Pamela and Lance Altmaier, Missoula, girl, Dec. 11
Whitney Round and Ryan Kenaston, Nashville, Tennessee, girl, Dec. 16
Jennifer and Tyler Tenderich, Missoula, boy, Dec. 16
Martha and Thomas Hoober, Missoula, boy, Dec. 16