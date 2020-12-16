 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, December 16

Births for Wednesday, December 16

Cheslea and Austin Cheff, Potomac, boy, Dec. 8

Victoria and Luke Swartout, Missoula, boy, Dec. 8

Jordyn and Hayley Jeckel, Missoula, girl, Nov. 26

Lauren Brittanie Booth and Isaac Reed Little, Missoula, girl, Dec. 5

Madison and Matt Shulund, Helena, boy, Dec. 10

Kiersten Jean and Ceejay Brown, Missoula, boy, Dec. 12

Catherine Qualls and Casey Ambrose, Missoula, girl, Dec. 10

Mary-Hannah Stenberg and Tyler Stenberg, Superior, boy, Dec. 10

Madisyn Johnson, Stevensville, boy, Dec. 11

Veronica and Kenneth Jense, Missoula, boy, Dec. 13

