Births for Wednesday, December 16

Cheslea and Austin Cheff, Potomac, boy, Dec. 8
Victoria and Luke Swartout, Missoula, boy, Dec. 8
Jordyn and Hayley Jeckel, Missoula, girl, Nov. 26
Lauren Brittanie Booth and Isaac Reed Little, Missoula, girl, Dec. 5
Madison and Matt Shulund, Helena, boy, Dec. 10
Kiersten Jean and Ceejay Brown, Missoula, boy, Dec. 12
Catherine Qualls and Casey Ambrose, Missoula, girl, Dec. 10
Mary-Hannah Stenberg and Tyler Stenberg, Superior, boy, Dec. 10
Madisyn Johnson, Stevensville, boy, Dec. 11
Veronica and Kenneth Jense, Missoula, boy, Dec. 13
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!