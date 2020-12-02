Births for Wednesday, December 2

Melody Kohlin and Shane Gleim, Victor, girl, Nov. 24
Hali and Zachary Miller, Missoula, girl, Nov. 24
Courtney and Andrew Stritzke, Missoula, boy, Nov. 25
Brienne and Jeremy Kuchel, Missoula, girl, Nov. 29
Maura Mall and Seth Boid, Missoula, girl, Nov. 27
Tia and John Turrin, Jordan/Great Falls, girl, Nov. 29
Amanda C. Price-Rice and Rhett R. Lowder, Missoula, boy, Nov. 29
Casey and Blaine Somers, Florence, boy, Nov. 30
McKenzie and William Clark, Florence, boy, Nov. 30
Al and Lisa Richards, Missoula, boy, Nov. 30
