Births for Wednesday, December 23

Judi and Neil Casella, Missoula, boy, Dec. 15

Ashton and Robbie Jacobsen, Missoula, boy, Dec. 15

Qwelu Shoshone Titus and Gerard Wall, Missoula, girl, Dec. 14

Rebecca and Mark Hollis, Stevensville, girl, Dec. 17

Bergan Rosling and Kevin Bales, Missoula, boy, Dec. 8

Kassedy Flaget and Justin MacKenzie, Missoula, boy, Dec. 9

Madisyn Johnson, Hamilton, boy, Dec. 11

Cayla Storaaski Aldridge and Lucas Henry Aldridge, Hot Springs, girl, Dec. 17

Kala and Nathan Bible, Missoula, boy, Dec. 18

Josie and Fischer Young, Missoula, girl, Dec. 20

Taryn and Gene Stipe, Frenchtown, boy, Dec. 19

Elizabeth and Erik Beil, Missoula, boy, Dec. 21

