Births for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

Hannah and Drew Zeiler, Florence, boy, Feb. 5
Audrey and Ryan Marceau, Shelby, boy, Feb. 5
Gabby Alexander and Jonathon Thompson, Florence, boy, Jan. 28
Nikita Falkenstein and Rashaun Timothy, Arlee, girl, Jan. 26
Tess and William Lapointe, Missoula, girl, Feb. 6
Cassie and Joseph Koch, Missoula, girl, Feb. 8
Adelle Joy Reissing and Ethan James Willoughby, Missoula, twins, boy and girl, Feb. 7
Hunter and Kyle Wallace, Florence, boy, Feb. 8
Caitlin Carpenter and Wyatt Frampton, Missoula, girl, Feb. 5
Bryanna A. Meyer and Axel T. Meyer, Florence, girl, Feb. 6