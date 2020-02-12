Births for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

Births for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

Hannah and Drew Zeiler, Florence, boy, Feb. 5

Audrey and Ryan Marceau, Shelby, boy, Feb. 5

Gabby Alexander and Jonathon Thompson, Florence, boy, Jan. 28

Nikita Falkenstein and Rashaun Timothy, Arlee, girl, Jan. 26

Tess and William Lapointe, Missoula, girl, Feb. 6

Cassie and Joseph Koch, Missoula, girl, Feb. 8

Adelle Joy Reissing and Ethan James Willoughby, Missoula, twins, boy and girl, Feb. 7

Hunter and Kyle Wallace, Florence, boy, Feb. 8

Caitlin Carpenter and Wyatt Frampton, Missoula, girl, Feb. 5

Bryanna A. Meyer and Axel T. Meyer, Florence, girl, Feb. 6

