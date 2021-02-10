 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Wednesday, February 10

Births for Wednesday, February 10

{{featured_button_text}}
births stockimage

Catie and Paul Forsting, Missoula, girl, Feb. 1

Hailey Kay and Hayden Harris, Victor, boy, Jan. 30

Sarah Griffin and Terry Kautzman, Stevensville, boy, Jan. 30

Shayla Rathbun and Logan Buckingham, Seeley Lake, girl, Jan. 29

Alexandra and Cole Chapman, Stevensville, girl, Feb. 2

Gabby Rosier and Billy Warner, Stevensville, boy, Feb. 3

Jessyca and Jason Semore, Missoula, boy, Feb. 3

Jeanna Bocksnick and Joshua Smith, Charlo, boy, Feb. 3

Katie Gregory, Missoula, boy, Feb. 3

Elise and Kyle Schaff, Missoula, boy, Feb. 4

Heidi and Cory Hagler, Missoula, girl, Feb. 7

Rachel and Joe Westenberg, Missoula, girl, Feb. 6

Anneliese and Benjamin Broman, Missoula, boy, Feb. 7

Catherine Alvernaz and Samuel Polk, Missoula, girl, Feb. 5

Savannah Foster and Henry Feistner, Kalispell, boy, Feb. 9

Alexis and Keith Hawkaluk, Missoula, girl, Feb. 8

Jake and Tabby Springer, Arlee, boy, Feb. 6

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News