Births for Wednesday, February 17

Shelby Underwood and Conner Tabert, Missoula, girl, Feb. 1

Jessica and John Driessen, Missoula, boy, Feb. 10

Kaslyn Vialpando, Missoula, boy, Feb. 10

Kylie (Johns) Corson and Michael Corson, Lolo, boy, Feb. 10

Dana and Joseph Conrad, Yankton, South Dakota/Covington, Georgia, boy, Feb. 12

Abigail and Steven Peers, Missoula, girl, Feb. 15

Janell and Josh Martin, Missoula, boy, Feb. 15

Katie and Stephen LaRue, Missoula, boy, Feb. 12

Debrah and Charles Rouse and Samantha McDaniel, Victor, boy, Feb. 11

Sarai and James Williams, Seeley Lake, girl, Feb. 11

Julia and Tyler Carlson, Florence, boy, Feb. 11

Lindsay Van Nice and Arthur Sykes, Lolo, boy, Feb. 11

