Rosalee Kristy Brown and Nathan Alan Brown, Frenchtown, girl, Jan. 14
Kristen Price and Brian Hughes, Missoula, girl, Dec. 31
Ladonna Mendenhall and Taylor Bewley, Deer Lodge, boy, Dec. 31
Brianna Schennum and Robert Nelson, Lolo, boy, Jan. 5
Brittney M. White and Aaron C. Raycove, Missoula, girl, Jan. 5
Olivia Burgad and Zachariah Hollenback, Missoula, boy, Jan. 6
Jenna Nield and Kaleb Lyons, Missoula, boy, Jan. 7
Shannon and Dvid Calenberg, Corvallis, boy, Jan. 13
Amber and Ryne Mading, Missoula, boy, Jan. 13
Jessica and Kyle Viste, Missoula, girl, Jan. 14
Varsha Chand and Brian Thurow, Missoula, boy, Jan. 12
Amber and Andy Samek, Missoula, boy, Jan. 16
Jessica and Joshua Stevens, Missoula, girl, Jan. 16
Jennifer and Jefferson Barbee, Missoula, boy, Jan. 15
Megan and Matt Arnesen, Missoula, girl, Jan. 14
Jordan and Ryan Hansen, Missoula, twins (boy and girl), Jan. 15
Teneeka Buys, Thompson Falls, boy, Jan. 16
Whitney Sisk and Kyle Johnson, Missoula, boy, Jan. 19
Sarah Chaput De Saintonge and Forest Chaput De Saintonge, Missoula, boy, Jan. 18
Kristin and Brendan Brannigan, Missoula, boy, Jan. 18
Naomi and Matthew Garcia, Missoula, boy, Jan. 16
Abbigail and Matthew Klein, Missoula, girl, Jan. 20