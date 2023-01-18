Births for Wednesday, January 18

Chelsea Parsons and Cooper Elwood, Missoula, boy, Jan. 16.
Katie and Curtis Hollinger, Missoula, boy, Jan. 14.
Valentina and Kyle Lindgren, Missoula, boy, Jan. 13.
Stacie and Coler Hummer, Missoula, girl, Jan. 12.
Annastasia O'Neel-Stephens and Reece Schoening, Missoula, girl, Jan. 11.
Jessica and Brent Taylor, Frenchtown, girl, Jan. 11.
Julia and Brandon, Missoula, boy, Jan. 14.
Kassandra Niemi and Jacob Petrowitz, Clinton, girl, Jan. 14.
Kara O'Connell and Jason Mattila, Anaconda, girl, Jan. 14.
Kylie Sever and Robert Hortin, Butte, boy, Jan. 12.
Tanya Coffey and Sean Lewis II, Superior, girl, Jan. 12.
Shelby and Christopher, Missoula, boy, Jan. 17.