Births for Wednesday, January 6

Natalie and Rob Gollofon, Huson boy, Dec. 29

Sarah and Samuel Fisher, Missoula, girl, Dec. 30

Katherine and Kellen Havranek, Frenchtown, girl, Dec. 29

Hollie and Jeffrey Krahn, Ronan, boy, Dec. 29

Amanda and Brandon Kinzle, Bonner, boy, Dec. 31

Natiliya and Norman Dick, Missoula, boy, Jan. 3

Joshua and Aglow Umaga, Province of American Samoa, boy, Jan. 1

Megan Goldhahn and Michael Hughes, Missoula, boy, Dec. 31

Hayley and Chance Voegele, Missoula, boy, Dec. 30

Rebecca Hansen and Shane Grover, Butte, boy, Dec. 15

Sunnyrae Lynn Renville and Rocky Momberg, Missoula, girl, Dec. 21

Callie Diana Cattaneo and Matthew Ryan Bell, Missoula, boy, Dec. 25

Avery Ann Spacek and Kaleb Ryan Dexter, Missoula, girl, Dec. 26

Danielle Christine Simon and John Steven Gibson, Missoula, girl, Dec. 29

Brett Bell and Stephen Sisk, Missoula, girl, Jan. 4

Elisabeth Taylor and Shane Taylor, Missoula, girl, Jan. 3

Samantha and Trevor Stringham, Florence, girl, Jan. 4

