Births for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Rachel and Jim Steyee, Lolo, boy, June 23
Jauna Ruth Palin and Justin Keith Palin, Florence, girl, June 23
Sonja Nichole Schmidt and Jason Todd Harding, Missoula, girl, June 23
Colby and Matthew Dauenhauer, Missoula, boy, June 24
Holly Matz-Blank and Brandon Blank, East Helena, girl, June 24
Terra Clinkenbeard and Christopher Clay, Plains, boy, June 24
Courtney Jade Moran and Austin Lee Moran, Arlee, girl, June 24
Vera and Ivan Lemeza, Missoula, girl, June 25
Melanie and Sterling Barnaby, Pablo, girl, June 25
Chelsea (Niewald) Bellon and Aaron Bellon, Keller, Washington, girl, June 26
Casie McManus and William John McManus, Missoula, boy, June 24
Ayla and Sean Duffield, Missoula, girl, June 26
