Births for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Births for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
births stockimage

Rachel and Jim Steyee, Lolo, boy, June 23

Jauna Ruth Palin and Justin Keith Palin, Florence, girl, June 23

Sonja Nichole Schmidt and Jason Todd Harding, Missoula, girl, June 23

Colby and Matthew Dauenhauer, Missoula, boy, June 24

Holly Matz-Blank and Brandon Blank, East Helena, girl, June 24

Terra Clinkenbeard and Christopher Clay, Plains, boy, June 24

Courtney Jade Moran and Austin Lee Moran, Arlee, girl, June 24

Vera and Ivan Lemeza, Missoula, girl, June 25

Melanie and Sterling Barnaby, Pablo, girl, June 25

Chelsea (Niewald) Bellon and Aaron Bellon, Keller, Washington, girl, June 26

Casie McManus and William John McManus, Missoula, boy, June 24

Ayla and Sean Duffield, Missoula, girl, June 26

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News