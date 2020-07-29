Births for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Births for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Kimberley Nicole Williams and Travis Thai-Ryan Williams, Huson, girl, June 20

Victoria and Austin Connell, Hamilton, boy, July 9

Jana and Sam Lubbers, Lolo, girl, July 22

Katie and James Dubose, Missoula, girl, July 22

Veronica Pavlosky and Rick Amborn, Missoula, girl, July 17

Michelle Brown and Hipolito Soto Jr., Arlee, girl, June 17

Cassidy and Cameron Hinz, Missoula, boy, July 23

Lacey and Rick Farnes, Missoula, boy, July 23

Sarah and Matt Wimmer, Missoula, boy, July 23

Kelly and Logan Donisthorpe, Missoula, girl, July 24

Chelsey and Tyler Ritchie, Helena, girl, July 24

Ashley Taylor Wright and Christopher David Wright, Missoula, girl, July 27

Jillian Norton, Missoula, boy, July 27

Patricia K. Neal and Mark E. Neal, Butte, girl, July 27

Sarah and Joshua Christensen, Lolo, girl, July 28

