 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births for Wednesday, July August 3

  • 0
births stockimage

Candice and Wade Ben, Missoula, girl, July 27. 

Ashley Weaks and Devon Rowe, Missoula, boy, July 26. 

Phoebe Fortunate and Matthew Hagedal, Missoula, boy, July 24. 

Ashriel and Joseph Lockwood, Lolo, boy, July 26. 

Heather and Andrew Stickle, Missoula, boy, July 26. 

Paige and Saxton Soley, Alberton, girl, July 27.

Davieda Dery and Paul Kortte, Missoula, girl, July 27. 

Grace Hanford and Damien Young, Trout Creek, boy, July 27. 

Meriah Covert and James Schmitt, Hamilton, girl, July 26. 

Candice and Sean Winters, Missoula, girl, July 23. 

Catie and Tyson Peissig, Missoula, boy, August 1. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News