Sandrine Tochem and Sam Refern, Lolo, girl, June 26
Michale McLean and Tyson Mclean, Missoula, boy, June 27
Michelle Mandell and Jacob Mandell, Missoula, girl, June 26
Shelby Delray Kreis and Robert Dean Kreis, Huson, girl, June 26
Karin L. Riley and Brian Ellings, Missoula, girl, June 26
Alexis Wilson, Missoula, boy, June 27
Shani Pace and Jesse Cornelison, Missoula, girl, June 30
Meghan and Matthew Adams, Missoula, girl, June 29
Alycia and Harley Edelback, Lolo, boy, June 27
Jennifer L. and Stephen J. White, Missoula, boy, June 29
Sierra and Alex Misevic, Lolo, boy, July 1