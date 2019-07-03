{{featured_button_text}}
Sandrine Tochem and Sam Refern, Lolo, girl, June 26

Michale McLean and Tyson Mclean, Missoula, boy, June 27

Michelle Mandell and Jacob Mandell, Missoula, girl, June 26

Shelby Delray Kreis and Robert Dean Kreis, Huson, girl, June 26

Karin L. Riley and Brian Ellings, Missoula, girl, June 26

Alexis Wilson, Missoula, boy, June 27

Shani Pace and Jesse Cornelison, Missoula, girl, June 30

Meghan and Matthew Adams, Missoula, girl, June 29

Alycia and Harley Edelback, Lolo, boy, June 27

Jennifer L. and Stephen J. White, Missoula, boy, June 29

Sierra and Alex Misevic, Lolo, boy, July 1

