 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Wednesday, June 16
0 Comments

Births for Wednesday, June 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
births stockimage

Amanda Butz and Wesley Foster, Stevensville, girl, June 7

Mary M. Grossman and Aaron L. Grossman, Hamilton, boy, June 6

Nicole and Bo Hughes, Missoula, girl, June 3

Hailey Alexis Baker and Andrew Leslie Baker, Missoula, boy, June 7

Jasmine and Jason Icenhower, Missoula, girl, June 9

Dani Kay Paige and Tony Bowers, Missoula, boy, June 9

Chante Moore and Isa Mwongozi, St. Regis, girl, June 9

Brenna Danyelle and McKenzie Fitzpatrick Clark, Bonner, girl, June 9

Samantha and Blake Perkins, Lolo, boy, June 10

Lauren Frey and West Armstrong, Missoula, boy, June 10

Monique Balentine and Enrico Granata, Missoula, boy, June 13

Catie and Kevin Johnson, Missoula, boy, June 14

Brianna Hintz and Shadd Bryant, Missoula, girl, June 15

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News