Births for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Births for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
births stockimage

Sara and Paul Curtis, Clinton, girl, June 10

Mikayla Midtlyng and Kevin Bestwick, Missoula, girl, June 10

Gina J. and Anthony R. Blodgett, Clinton, girl, June 10

Katie and Matt Oliver, Missoula, girl, June 10

Jessica and Justin Shaffer, Frenchtown, girl, June 10

Elise Guest ad Paul Mannelin, Missoula, girl, June 10

Rachel and Dennis Jessop, Corvallis, girl, June 11

Francienne and Alexander Grantsaris, Missoula, girl, June 11

Amy Plante and Griz McClure, Arlee, boy, June 14

Kasidee Bryant and Kevin Flink, Missoula, girl, June 13

Angela M. Webb and Ryan M. Webb, St. Ignatius, girl, June 13

Sarah and Lincoln Palmer, Missoula, boy, June 12

Carli and Andrew Crea, Missoula, boy, June 11

Brianna and Matthew Anderson, Missoula, boy, June 11

Rebecca and Jonathan Huffman, Missoula, boy, June 12

Kimberly and Michael Lefthand, Missoula, girl, June 15

Brianna and Cole Dallaserra, Butte, boy, June 15

Bre Seifert and Erick Spurlock, Boner, boy, June 16

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News