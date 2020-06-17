Births for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Sara and Paul Curtis, Clinton, girl, June 10
Mikayla Midtlyng and Kevin Bestwick, Missoula, girl, June 10
Gina J. and Anthony R. Blodgett, Clinton, girl, June 10
Katie and Matt Oliver, Missoula, girl, June 10
Jessica and Justin Shaffer, Frenchtown, girl, June 10
Elise Guest ad Paul Mannelin, Missoula, girl, June 10
Rachel and Dennis Jessop, Corvallis, girl, June 11
Francienne and Alexander Grantsaris, Missoula, girl, June 11
Amy Plante and Griz McClure, Arlee, boy, June 14
Kasidee Bryant and Kevin Flink, Missoula, girl, June 13
Angela M. Webb and Ryan M. Webb, St. Ignatius, girl, June 13
Sarah and Lincoln Palmer, Missoula, boy, June 12
Carli and Andrew Crea, Missoula, boy, June 11
Brianna and Matthew Anderson, Missoula, boy, June 11
Rebecca and Jonathan Huffman, Missoula, boy, June 12
Kimberly and Michael Lefthand, Missoula, girl, June 15
Brianna and Cole Dallaserra, Butte, boy, June 15
Bre Seifert and Erick Spurlock, Boner, boy, June 16
