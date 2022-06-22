 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for Wednesday, June 22

births stockimage

Moria Perry, Missoula, boy and girl, June 8

Amber McKinnon and Nathan Cantrell-Field, Missoula, boy, June 11. 

Abbigail Howard and Kienen Lewis, Missoula, girls, June 11. 

Lindsey and Rand Pritzkau, Frenchtown, boy, June 19. 

Mariah and Arlyn Headdress, Wolfpoint, boy, June 16. 

Shelbi Long and Tyler Kaleva, Missoula, boy, June 14. 

Alise Ruthford-Irvin and Lucas Boyce, Superior, girl, June 18. 

Ashlee Kveton and Kyle Lind, Clinton, boy, June 16. 

Britney and Ryan Wells, Missoula, girl, June 18. 

Jessica Demarois and Michael Hekman, Missoula, girl, June 16. 

Sadie and Tyler McKay, Lolo, boy, June 20.

